Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Beyoncé goes bilingual on new remix of 'Mi Gente' for disaster relief
- Lynda Carter calls out James Cameron for his 'Wonder Woman' jabs
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets support from Joe Biden after cancer diagnosis
- Did you hear the one about Harrison Ford swapping jokes with Jimmy Fallon?
- Tom Hanks will reprise David S. Pumpkins for animated Halloween special
'Sex and the City 3'? Nope, not happening, says Sarah Jessica Parker
|Libby Hill
Nostalgia is all the rage these days, with "Full House," "One Day at a Time" and countless other series being revisited all over film and television.
But "Sex and the City" will not join them.
Dreams of a "Sex and the City 3" film were dashed Thursday night when Sarah Jessica Parker told "Extra" that "it's over."
"I’m disappointed," Parker said at the New York City Ballet Gala. "We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that "Sex and the City 3" was scrapped because actress Kim Cattrall refused to sign on.
Cattrall, who played the character Samantha, refuted the claims on Twitter early Friday. Sort of.
"The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film," Cattrall tweeted, "& that was back in 2016."
But one former co-star doesn't necessarily agree.
Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch in the original series, confirmed the film's demise in a significantly shady way Friday morning.
"And that, is that," Garson tweeted. "And sadly, the reasons are true. Period....."
"Sex and the City 2" was released in 2010 to abysmal critical response and a running time of nearly two and a half hours. Still, the film made almost $300 million at the box office.
Cattrall's rep did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times' request for comment.