'Sex and the City 3'? Nope, not happening, says Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker says there won't be another "Sex and the City" film.

Nostalgia is all the rage these days, with "Full House," "One Day at a Time" and countless other series being revisited all over film and television.

But "Sex and the City" will not join them.

Dreams of a "Sex and the City 3" film were dashed Thursday night when Sarah Jessica Parker told "Extra" that "it's over."

"I’m disappointed," Parker said at the New York City Ballet Gala. "We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that "Sex and the City 3" was scrapped because actress Kim Cattrall refused to sign on.

Cattrall, who played the character Samantha, refuted the claims on Twitter early Friday. Sort of.