'Saturday Night Live' puts Al Franken on Santa's naughty list

“Saturday Night Live” wasted little time in answering whether the show would address the controversy surrounding one of its own, former cast member and writer Al Franken, who resigned from the U.S. Senate last week after allegations of inappropriate behavior.

In the show’s cold open, Kenan Thompson played a department store Santa dealing with some politically attuned kids for a sketch that echoed aspects of Franken’s resignation speech.

After asking for a few gifts, the first child had a simple question for Santa: “What did Al Franken do?” After some stammering, Santa tried pushing the question off to an elf (Kate McKinnon), who didn’t appreciate being called Sugar Plum. “In this climate, can you just call me Amy?”

Santa replied that Franken was on the naughty list, which led to a question about whether Moore was also on that list. “It’s not really a list,” McKinnon replied. “It’s more of a registry.”

And what about President Trump? After explaining that Trump might have said or done a few naughty things, McKinnon’s elf interjected with a sly grin. “Nineteen accusers. Google it.”

Struggling to keep things light and festive, Santa told the little girl he thought everyone could learn a lot from the news. “I learned that if you admit you do something wrong, you get in trouble,” the little girl replied. “But if you deny it, they let you keep your job.”