'Saturday Night Live' puts Al Franken on Santa's naughty list

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Chris Barton
“Saturday Night Live” wasted little time in answering whether the show would address the controversy surrounding one of its own, former cast member and writer Al Franken, who resigned from the U.S. Senate last week after allegations of inappropriate behavior.
In the show’s cold open, Kenan Thompson played a department store Santa dealing with some politically attuned kids for a sketch that echoed aspects of Franken’s resignation speech.
After asking for a few gifts, the first child had a simple question for Santa: “What did Al Franken do?” After some stammering, Santa tried pushing the question off to an elf (Kate McKinnon), who didn’t appreciate being called Sugar Plum. “In this climate, can you just call me Amy?”
Santa replied that Franken was on the naughty list, which led to a question about whether Moore was also on that list. “It’s not really a list,” McKinnon replied. “It’s more of a registry.”
And what about President Trump? After explaining that Trump might have said or done a few naughty things, McKinnon’s elf interjected with a sly grin. “Nineteen accusers. Google it.”
Struggling to keep things light and festive, Santa told the little girl he thought everyone could learn a lot from the news. “I learned that if you admit you do something wrong, you get in trouble,” the little girl replied. “But if you deny it, they let you keep your job.”
Franken also came up in the “Weekend Update” segment with Cecily Strong’s slurring Cathy Anne. “Why are you gonna resign if you ain’t gonna apologize?” she asked, alluding to criticism about Franken’s speech. “And if you ain’t got nothing to apologize for, then why the hell are you resigning?”
“Update” co-anchor Michael Che countered that the Democrats were trying to show a zero-tolerance stance against sexual harassment. Cathy Anne was unimpressed.
“Who they trying to show?” she asked. “...Right, as if everyone in Alabama’s just waiting on the edge of their seats, wondering what Kristen Jellybeans was going to do about Al Franco.”