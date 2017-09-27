Meet the new cast members of 'Saturday Night Live'

"Saturday Night Live" has hired comedians Heidi Gardner, left, Chris Redd and Luke Null. (Zeb Wells / Break Out Comedy / iO Theater / Associated Press)

"Saturday Night Live" has hired three new stars for Season 43. Comedians Heidi Gardner, Chris Redd and Luke Null will join the sketch comedy when it returns to NBC this weekend. The trio replaces departed cast members Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zamata. The news comes as Lorne Michaels' veteran variety show revamps and diversifies its roster of talent. "SNL" also has hired seven new writers: Nimesh Patel — who's being touted as the answer to its dearth of South Asian talent — Sam Jay, Gary Richardson, Erik Marino, Andrew Dismukes, Steven Castillo and Claire Friedman.

Here's a rundown of the on-camera rookies and where you might have seen (or heard) them before: Heidi Gardner L.A. Groundlings alum Gardner voiced Yasmin on the "Bratz" animated series and currently voices humanoid cat Cooch on Crackle's "SuperMansion." She also writes for the latter stop-motion comedy. Gardner has appeared in several gender-bending shorts on YouTube and will hit the big screen next year in Melissa McCarthy's comedy "Life of the Party."

Chris Redd The stand-up comedian and rapper has a slew of Netflix credits: He plays superstoner YouTube personality Dank on the Kathy Bates comedy "Disjointed" and has appeared in "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later" and "Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie." He made his Comedy Central stand-up debut earlier this month and performed locally at the Laugh Factor doing NSFW routines on cold weather and being snowed in. Redd also played rival rapper Hunter the Hungry in Lonely Island's 2016 film "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping."

Luke Null The Chicago-based musical comic Null performs with improv troupe iO Chicago. The Ohio University grad is also a member of Newport Hounds, a Chicago-based improv/sketch group. Here's a look at his NSFW musical stylings and some of his older, tamer fare below.