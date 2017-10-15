'Saturday Night Live' takes on the Weinstein scandal

While "Saturday Night Live" was criticized for not taking shots at Harvey Weinstein on its Oct. 7 episode, the long-running sketch show addressed the scandal with this weekend's edition.

The show featured two segments related to the disgraced film mogul, including jokes from Colin Jost and Michael Che during "Weekend Update" and a return of the sketch centered around an actress round table discussion featuring fictional "classic Hollywood" star Debette Goldry, played by Kate McKinnon.