Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- National Organization for Women calls on Hollywood to end harassment and abuse of women
- Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces expulsion of Harvey Weinstein
- Michael Moore proposes a plan for 'A World Without Harveys'
- Minka Kelly, latest Weinstein accuser, apologizes for 'obliging his orders to be complicit'
- Here's the final trailer for 'Stranger Things' Season 2
- Robin Thede's 'The Rundown' shows promise -- and some bite -- in its BET debut
- Ashley Judd to be celebrated with Speaking Truth to Power honor at Women's Media Awards
'Saturday Night Live' takes on the Weinstein scandal
|Los Angeles Times Staff
While "Saturday Night Live" was criticized for not taking shots at Harvey Weinstein on its Oct. 7 episode, the long-running sketch show addressed the scandal with this weekend's edition.
The show featured two segments related to the disgraced film mogul, including jokes from Colin Jost and Michael Che during "Weekend Update" and a return of the sketch centered around an actress round table discussion featuring fictional "classic Hollywood" star Debette Goldry, played by Kate McKinnon.