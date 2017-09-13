Scarlett Johansson reaches divorce settlement with second husband Romain Dauriac

Scarlett Johansson has finalized her divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac.

The "Avengers" actress and Dauriac submitted a sealed settlement in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday, according to the New York Post's Page Six. The settlement is believed to have resolved their custody dispute over their 3-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

Johansson was seeking primary custody of Rose, but Dauriac opposed it because he planned to move back to his native France with their daughter, Page Six reported. Additionally, Johansson's travel schedule reportedly strained the former couple's informal every-other-week custody arrangement.

Rumors of the split bubbled up in January, and Johansson filed for divorce in March, saying that the union was "irretrievably broken."

The "Rough Night" star began dating Dauriac in 2012, and the two got engaged in 2013. They quietly wed in Montana in late 2014, shortly after Rose was born.

It was the second marriage for Johansson, who previously was wed to "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.