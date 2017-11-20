Scrubbing its Harvey Weinstein ties, 'Wind River' re-emerges in awards race

Indie crime thriller “Wind River” has been scrubbed of its Weinstein ties, just in time for awards season.

“Wind River” writer-director Taylor Sheridan and producers Matthew George and Basil Iwanyk have taken the film back from the Weinstein Co. and begun to screen a version of the film free of the distributor’s name, its logo or the name of executive disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein had an executive producer credit on the film starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen when it debuted in theaters to acclaim in August. The debut directorial feature from “Sicario” and Oscar-nominated “Hell or High Water” writer Sheridan nabbed the filmmaker the Cannes Un Certain Regard best directing prize and went on to enjoy a robust $33 million box office, positioning it for an outside shot at an awards run.

But in the wake of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct scandal and stunning fall from grace, the film’s themes and activist imperative stood conspicuously at odds with all that Hollywood’s alleged serial harasser represents.

In the film, Renner plays a Wyoming game tracker who teams up with Olsen’s rookie FBI agent to investigate the mysterious death of a young Native American woman on a remote reservation.

A source confirms to the Los Angeles Times that the Weinstein-free “Wind River” began screening for awards consideration again this month, while “For Your Consideration” screeners are also expected to land in voters’ mailboxes sans Weinstein credits.

The filmmakers also made sure to erase the Weinstein name from the film’s home video debut this month via Lionsgate as well as its streaming release on Netflix.

George’s Acacia Entertainment, one of the film’s financiers and producers, stepped in to fund the “Wind River” awards campaign. According to the filmmakers, the movie is now financed by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, whose Economic Development Corporation supported the film through Acacia (which it backs in partnership with George’s Savvy Media Holdings), with Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures.

As part of the dissolution of its relationship with Weinstein, “Wind River” will not receive funding from nor contribute future revenues to the distributor. Instead, all future proceeds from the film will go to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the safety of Native women and children, particularly against gender-based violence.

“At its best, film allows an audience to learn from an experience without the burden of having to endure it. 'Wind River’ holds a mirror to an ignored epidemic raging through this nation -- the exploitation of women. Nowhere is that epidemic more acute than on this nation's Indian reservations,” said Sheridan in a statement.

“Through tremendous sacrifice by all involved in this production, and great trust given me by the Tunica-Biloxi tribe -- a trust they have extended to wrest control of this film from a perpetrator of the very violence this film highlights -- we have all endeavored to paint an accurate and empathetic picture of one of my nation's great shames -- its apathy toward the original inhabitants of this country.”

“As an artist, I am beholden to the responsibility that comes with storytelling — hold the mirror to our world, and do not flinch at the reflection,” he continued. “Meaningful change only comes from telling the truth of what one sees."