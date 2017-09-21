Sean Spicer's Emmys cameo was Trump-approved: 'He thought I did a great job'

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer continued his press tour (for what, exactly?) Thursday with an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Spicer sat down with Paula Faris, whose first question was about President Trump's reaction to Spicer's heavily criticized cameo at Sunday's Emmy Awards ceremony.

"He was very supportive. He thought I did a great job," Spicer said. "It was very reassuring."

Faris then asked Spicer if that surprise appearance was a step toward rehabbing his image.

"I feel very good with my image," said Spicer, who made his late-night-TV debut on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last week and gave a regretful interview to the New York Times Monday. "I’m very happy with myself. I’m able to go out and explain a lot of things now, but I’m not on a tour. I’m out having some fun."

Spicer was less comfortable when Faris moved on to his former job.

"I don't think so," Spicer told Faris when asked if he had lied to the American people. "I haven’t cheated on my taxes. I’ve not knowingly done anything to [lie], no."

Watch Spicer's full "GMA" interview above.