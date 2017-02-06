Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Sean Spicer responds to Melissa McCarthy's 'Saturday Night Live' skit
Tracy Brown
It looks like Sean Spicer thinks Melissa McCarthy's impression of him needs a little work.
While speaking with "Extra" on Sunday during the Super Bowl, the White House press secretary was asked about his thoughts on McCarthy's guest appearance on "Saturday Night Live."
"I think Melissa McCarthy needs to slow down on the gum chewing," Spicer said. "Way too many pieces in there."
The skit, about the Trump administration’s contentious relationship with the news media, features McCarthy as an aggressive Spicer who appears in front of a room full of reporters "to swallow gum and take names." McCarthy then goes on to take questions about President Trump's executive order on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries as well as chief strategist Steve Bannon's role on the National Security Council.
Spicer said he learned about the skit from a flurry of text messages that led him to believe that "there was a national emergency or something really funny happening."
When asked about Alec Baldwin's recurring portrayal of Trump on "Saturday Night Live," Spicer replied that he thought the skits were "mean."
"He's gone from funny to mean and that's unfortunate," Spicer said. "'Saturday Night Live' used to be really funny and I think there's a streak of meanness now that they've crossed over into."