Belongings are scattered and left behind at the site of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas.

While Sunday’s deadly mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas added fuel to the ongoing debate over gun control, the attack has also raised concerns about the vulnerability of open-air venues hosting large-scale outdoor concerts and festivals.

This weekend upward of 30,000 fans are expected to file into Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino for Cal Jam 2017, a two-day rock music blowout.

Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age are set to headline the event, and more than a dozen acts including Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher and Bob Mould also top the bill.



Following Sunday's attack in Las Vegas, where a gunman shot into a crowd of fans attending the country music festival, leaving nearly 60 dead and wounding hundreds more, Cal Jam officials told The Times they were working with local law enforcement officials to beef up security measures for that venue.

“Additional security measures have been established, both seen and unseen, including bag searches with size limits and metal detectors, along with enhanced security and law enforcement presence,” Cal Jam officials said in a statement.

“We look forward to bringing music fans together for maximum rock and safety at Cal Jam this Saturday.”

With a capacity of 65,000, Glen Helen is the largest amphitheater in the U.S.