Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
See a steely Elisabeth Moss in Hulu's Super Bowl ad for 'The Handmaid's Tale'
|Libby Hill
Hulu is ready for its close-up, having released the 30-second teaser for "The Handmaid's Tale" on Friday morning that will play during Sunday's Super Bowl.
This is the streaming content provider's first Super Bowl spot for an original series.
"I had another name, but it's forbidden now," Elisabeth Moss narrates at the beginning of the preview for the highly anticipated adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel.
The book is set in the Republic of Gilead, a territory that crops up after the U.S. Constitution is suspended and religious extremists strip away women's rights in an attempt to prop up failing birthrates.
The teaser quickly crosscuts between stark imagery of bloodstained walls, swinging nooses and women in crimson dresses swarming together violently.
"My name is Offred — and I intend to survive," Moss concludes.
"The Handmaid's Tale" will premiere on Hulu on April 26.