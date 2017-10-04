See Bernie Sanders and Larry David learn they're related (It's shock and awe)

Not since "The Patty Duke Show" has America been so taken with a pair of (not quite) identical cousins.

In July, Larry David revealed that Sen. Bernie Sanders — whom David famously spoofed on "Saturday Night Live" during the lead-up to 2016 election — was actually a distant cousin.

"I was very happy about that," David told journalists at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Beverly Hills. "I figured there was some connection."

But seeing is believing, and "Finding Your Roots," the PBS genealogy series that discovered the connection, has released a clip from the Season 4 premiere featuring the men learning about their family tree.

While David initially seems flummoxed by the reveal, exclaiming, "What the hell?!," Sanders appears to be delighted.

"He does a better Bernie Sanders than I do!" the Vermont Democrat said.

So let's take a moment to reminisce about two years ago, when "SNL" was spoofing the Democratic debates — featuring David as Sanders and Alec Baldwin merely as Jim Webb (remember him?) — when Anderson Cooper was still friends with Kathy Griffin, and when it was still possible for satirists to be more ridiculous than the politics they were satirizing.