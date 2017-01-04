Watch Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds playfully squabble in the trailer for HBO's upcoming documentary

Ahead of its accelerated release on Jan. 7, HBO has given fans a sneak preview of the hotly anticipated "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds."

On Tuesday, the network released the trailer for the documentary, which chronicles the complicated but loving relationship between the mother-daughter duo.

In the wake of the sudden deaths of both women in recent weeks, HBO announced Friday that it had moved up the premiere date for the film, which had already appeared at the Cannes, Telluride and New York film festivals,

The trailer shows an aging Reynolds, who at 83 (when the footage was filmed) was still performing regularly in Las Vegas, bantering with Fisher.

"You cannot keep that phone," Fisher tells her mother as she fumbles with a flip phone. "That's from when they first invented cellphones."

"It works fine," Reynolds quips, shooting the camera a knowing glance. "Just dandy."

Fisher, 60, died Dec. 27 of complications from a heart attack she suffered on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Reynolds was hospitalized and died the next day at 84.

"Bright Lights" airs Saturday on HBO.