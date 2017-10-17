Google's new Doodle celebrates the life and legacy of Tex-Mex icon Selena

Selena, the iconic Tex-Mex singer who died in 1995, was celebrated Tuesday with a Google Doodle that commemorates the day EMI Latin released her eponymous album in 1989.

The video cartoon on Google's search bar is set to the singer's cumbia hit "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," as a young Selena (born Selena Quintanilla) and her family are seen throughout her career — from playing at quinceañeras and parties to headlining tours across the country.

The artwork was two years in the making and included Selena's family as collaborators, Google said. The Doodle is featured in 14 different countries, including the U.S. and Mexico.

"Selena has always transcended cultural boundaries, and having this Doodle featuring a strong, Latina woman on the homepage of Google around the world is a perfect example [of] that," Suzette Quintanilla, the late singer's sister, said in a statement.

The Selena Museum also partnered with Google for "Fotos y Recuerdos," an online exhibition of her awards, costumes, fan art and other items that are on display at the museum, which launched Tuesday.

"It’s incredible that Selena’s legacy grows even larger with time," Perla Campos, Google Doodle's global marketing lead, wrote in a blog post. "She continues to show Latinx, immigrants, and bicultural communities around the world to be proud of who they are and to embrace their differences."

The Mexican American singer's music topped Billboard charts, and she won a Grammy for best Mexican American album for "Selena Live!" in 1994.

Selena was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldívar, the singer's former fan club president, on March 31, 1995.