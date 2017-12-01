Selena Gomez, Billboard's newly awarded Woman of the Year, is in a reflective mood

Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press

Selena Gomez has been named Billboard magazine’s Woman of the Year, and with that came several revelations about her physical and emotional mindset following her kidney transplant over the summer. On Thursday, during the Women in Music awards ceremony, the 25-year-old singer delivered an emotional acceptance speech and dedicated her award to her friend Francia Raisa, who donated a kidney to save her life. “Honestly, I couldn’t be more grateful for the position that I’ve been given in my career, from 7 to 14 to now,” the tearful actress-singer said. “I want people to know that I respect the platform that I have so greatly. “I’ve never felt this proud to be a woman in the industry than I do today, and that’s because I actually feel comfortable with every single woman that has encouraged me,” she continued, stressing how crucial it is that women’s voices are finally being heard. “I’m so grateful for all the older women who have lifted all of us up, because I couldn’t be here without any of you,” she said.

Gomez has been abundantly introspective, which was clear from the accompanying interview she did for the Dec. 9 issue of Billboard. That Q&A (read it here) generated several intention-setting mantras, including “I want to live a life that’s worth living” and “I’m actually grateful for who I am.” “I don’t know how to explain the place that I’m in other than to say I just feel full,” she added, repeatedly indicating that she isn’t concerned with how people perceive her. Here are a few more things we learned about the former Disney Channel star.