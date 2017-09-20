Sen. Bill Cassidy fires back at Jimmy Kimmel: 'I'm sorry he does not understand'

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Libby Hill
The war of words between late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy escalated Wednesday morning, as the latter defended himself against accusations of lying about his position on healthcare reform.
"I’m sorry he does not understand," Cassidy said on CNN's "New Day" about Kimmel's Tuesday night screed that the senator had lied to his face about his healthcare priorities.
Cassidy claimed that under the Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson proposal, more people will have coverage and individuals with pre-existing conditions will remain protected.
On MSNBC, Cassidy was questioned about what safeguards were in place to ensure that healthcare coverage was indeed "adequate and affordable" as promised.
"Who decides what’s affordable to a family? Because that’s very different to family A than to family B," said "Morning Joe" co-anchor Willie Geist.
Cassidy didn't give a straightforward answer, instead stating that there was some discretion on things that are allowed.
Kimmel has yet to comment on Cassidy's morning of rebuttals, but did tweet a link to a Washington Post story backing up his assertions about the Graham-Cassidy bill.
If the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host does opt to respond, it will likely be on Wednesday's episode of his show. Perhaps he's calling in specialists to assist him, much like he did on Tuesday.