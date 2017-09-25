Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jennifer Lopez pledges $1 million to Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts
- After Trump's Twitter criticism of the NFL, celebs #TakeAKnee in solidarity
- Soul singer Charles Bradley dies at 68
- Kylie Jenner is pregnant, according to reports
- Future, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert to headline Rolling Loud's inaugural SoCal installment
James Corden to return as host of the Hollywood Film Awards
|Libby Hill
The Hollywood Film Awards were so nice that James Corden decided to host them thrice.
Dick Clark Productions announced Monday that Corden will return to host the 21st Hollywood Film Awards, to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Nov. 5.
The event bills itself as the official launch of the award season and honors the year's acclaimed films and actors.
The 2017 ceremony will benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund, a charitable organization that offers assistance and care to those in the industry with limited or no resources.
Jennifer Lopez pledges $1 million to Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts
|Libby Hill
As the unprecedented fallout from hurricanes Irma and Maria continues to reveal itself in Puerto Rico, Jennifer Lopez has promised that help is on the way.
Appearing at a Sunday press conference with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the singer and actress announced that she is donating $1 million to the ravaged U.S. territory.
"Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are using all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean," Lopez said.
Rodriguez, who is dating Lopez, lived in the Dominican Republic growing up and Lopez's family hails from Puerto Rico.
Lopez is also working closely with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whose roots also go back to Puerto Rico, to mobilize aid to both Mexico and the Caribbean.
During the press conference, Lopez reiterated that she had yet to make contact with her family living on the island, which has been primarily without power or cell service since Maria hit on Wednesday.
Individuals interested in donating to Puerto Rico relief efforts can donate at www.UnitedForPuertoRico.com.
After Trump's Twitter criticism of the NFL, celebs #TakeAKnee in solidarity
|Libby Hill
What began as a peaceful protest by Colin Kaepernick during the 2016 football season ballooned into so much more over the weekend after President Trump took aim at the NFL and sparked a full-blown movement.
Celebrities offered a groundswell of support in the 48 hours after the president chastised NFL owners for not punishing players who opted to kneel during the national anthem, in silent protest over racial inequality in America.
"Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,'" Trump said Friday at an Alabama rally for Republican Sen. Luther Strange.
If that weren't enough sports-related controversy, the president also uninvited the NBA champion Golden State Warriors from the White House — after star Stephen Curry stated he didn't want to attend the traditional ceremony — invoking not just the scorn of LeBron James, but resulting in the Warriors opting out altogether.
The president fired off 17 sports-related tweets over the weekend, and the country took notice. #TakeAKnee trended on Twitter for much of the weekend. And it wasn't just NFL players getting involved.
Saturday night, music legend Stevie Wonder took a knee while performing at the Global Citizen Festival in New York, and delivered a prayer for the world.
"Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America,” Wonder said as he held on to his son, Kwame Morris, who knelt next to his father. “But not just one knee; I’m taking both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe. Amen."
Wonder repeated the gesture Sunday night at the Concert for Charlottesville, where he was joined in the symbolic protest by musician Dave Matthews.
At the same Charlottesville fundraiser, Pharrell Williams dropped to his knees and stated, "I’m in Virginia right now, I’m home. Can’t nobody tell me what to do if I want to get on my knees right now."
Eddie Vedder also took a knee Sunday while performing during the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn.
John Legend took the movement global on Sunday, posting a photo on Instagram showing him kneeling during a concert in Hamburg, Germany, fist raised in solidarity.
As teams across the NFL locked arms and knelt during the national anthem Sunday, three performers of the patriotic song went so far as to engage in the symbolic gesture at the end of their performances.
Before the Atlanta Falcons-Detroit Lions game in Detroit, Rico Lavelle took a knee as he finished the song.
Meghan Linsey, a runner-up on "The Voice," and guitarist Tyler Cain also knelt during the final note of the anthem during their performance before the Seattle Seahawks-Tennessee Titans game in Nashville.
The president on Monday tweeted several thoughts about the weekend's events, including a celebration of fans who booed players that knelt during the anthem.
"Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag!" Trump tweeted of individuals who jeered through the national anthem.
A Star Is Born: Barbara Walters turns 88 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
You can't forget I'm there when I've got lights in your face, and cameras whirring, and you perspire. To get these people to forget there are lights -- these people who are actors -- to get them to be introspective . . . To get that humor? When there's no audience? Because I tell the crew before the taping, `I don't care how funny they are, I don't want any laughter. This is between the two of us.' The audience at home must feel as we feel.
Soul singer Charles Bradley dies at 68
|August Brown
The soul singer Charles Bradley, one of the most joyful and powerful contemporary vocalists in his genre, died Saturday morning. He was 68.
Representatives for the singer said in a statement that Bradley died of complications from stomach cancer, which had been in remission. Bradley toured up through the last year of his life.
Bradley, like his Daptone label mate, the late Sharon Jones, was a later-in-life soul music success story. He was discovered while working as a James Brown impersonator, and he released his debut album, “No Time For Dreaming,” in 2011. “The Screaming Eagle of Soul” quickly turned ears among vintage R&B enthusiasts and younger audiences at festivals like FYF Fest, where Bradley played in 2016 to raucous crowds.
His 2016 album “Changes” was widely praised and led to numerous mainstream television appearances, including a performance on “CBS This Morning: Saturday” that earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding on-camera musical performance in a daytime program.
Born in Gainesville, Fla., Bradley moved to Brooklyn as a child and lived all over the U.S. before returning to New York for the last 20 years of his life. He closely collaborated with a number of acts and backing bands in his career, including His Extraordinaires, Menahan Street Band, Budos Band and the Jimmy Hill Allstarz.
Musicians around the music world lamented his passing. The Daptone band Antibalas tweeted “RIP to our dear brother Charles Bradley. Your heart was too big for this planet. See you on the other side. We love you.” Singer-songwriter Neko Case wrote, over a picture of Bradley and Sharon Jones, that “I've had the honor of being completely and utterly blown off stage by both of these sweethearts.”
Representatives for the singer said, “Mr. Bradley was truly grateful for all the love he’s received from his fans and we hope his message of love is remembered and carried on.”
A Star Is Born: Bruce Springsteen turns 68 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I think the fear when you are young is you will somehow be diminished by separating your energy into this and that. In truth, it expands who you are and what you can do, your connection to the world, the way you see things, and all those feelings get funneled back into your music.
from the archives: Under the Boss' Skin
Kylie Jenner is pregnant, according to reports
|Nardine Saad
The Life of Kylie just hit another milestone: Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian brood, is reportedly pregnant.
The news came via TMZ on Friday, with the website reporting that the father is Jenner's beau, rapper Travis Scott. People also had the news, reporting that the baby is due sometime in February.
As UsWeekly astutely pointed out, the E! reality star sparked rumors earlier this week when fans noticed that she was primarily posting old photos on her social media accounts and her current photos have been only close-ups.
Jenner's rep did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times' request for comment.
This would be the first child for the 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the Houston rapper, whose real name is Jacques Webster Jr. The two have been linked since the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival in April and made a public appearance courtside at an NBA game soon after that.
Sources told the sites that the couple began telling friends about the pregnancy earlier this month.
The pregnancy news comes on the heels of rumors that her older half-sister, Kim Kardashian, is expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate.
Future, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert to headline Rolling Loud's inaugural SoCal installment
|Gerrick Kennedy
The annual Rolling Loud Festival is going from a standalone hip-hop blowout in Miami to an international event that will travel to multiple countries and set up on the West Coast.
Its inaugural event in Southern California — set for Dec. 16-17 at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino — will be headlined by Future, Rae Sremmurd and Lil Uzi Vert, festival organizers announced Friday.
Rolling Loud’s bill is stacked with young rap stars such as Post Malone, 21 Savage and Young Thug as well as emerging acts such as Lil Pump, SOB x RBE, Kodie Shane, Young Dolph, XXXTentacion and PnB Rock.
There are still a handful of unannounced acts, with organizers blurring out the names of seven acts on Friday’s announcement.
The SoCal edition will boast three stages, including one indoors, and an area for cannabis consumption for those with a medicinal card.
Founded by Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, Rolling Loud has become the largest festival dedicated strictly to hip-hop, attracting more than 120,000 fans to Miami each year.
The festival has also expanded to the Bay Area this year with Travis Scott, Lil Wayne and Schoolboy Q set to headline a two-day event in Mountain View, Calif., on Oct. 21-22.
Organizers are planning to take Rolling Loud to China, Japan and Britain next year.
Tickets for the SoCal edition go on sale Monday at noon through the festival's site.
Jerry Lewis excludes his six sons from his will
|Nardine Saad
Jerry Lewis' six sons were purposely excluded from the late comic's will. The legendary comedian, who died in August at 91, explicitly asked that they receive no benefits from his estate.
In documents obtained by the Blast and People, the Emmy-winning star's last will and testament declares the exclusion of his children with ex-wife Patti Palmer, whom he was married to from 1944 to 1980.
"I have intentionally excluded Gary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Anthony Joseph Lewis, Christopher Joseph Lewis, Scott Anthony Lewis, and Joseph Christopher Lewis and their descendants as beneficiaries of my estate, it being my intention that they shall receive no benefits hereunder," the excerpt said.
Obituary: The slapstick, the telethons, 'L-a-a-a-dy!' — comic and philanthropist Jerry Lewis dies at 91
The will was executed in 2012, the Blast reported, and in it Lewis noted that his youngest son, Joseph, was deceased. (He died of a drug overdose at age 45.)
The rubber-faced star and philanthropist reportedly listed his sole beneficiaries as his second wife, SanDee, whom he married in 1983, and their adopted daughter, Danielle, 25.
Lewis is said to have cut ties with his other children shortly after adopting Danielle as a newborn. Lewis admitted in several interviews that he had been unfaithful to Palmer, particularly at the height of his popularity with comedy partner Dean Martin.
Showtime acquires rights to Bill Clinton-James Patterson novel 'The President Is Missing'
|Nardine Saad
Showtime is getting into the White House game.
The premium cable network announced Friday that is has acquired the rights to adapt "The President Is Missing," the upcoming novel by former President Clinton and James Patterson.
The thriller, which is be published in June 2018, tells the story of a sitting U.S. president's disappearance.
According to the Associated Press, Showtime won a bidding war to develop the thriller for television. The network's affiliation with CBS and its boss, Les Moonves, helped seal the deal. Moonves knows Clinton, and Patterson has worked on the broadcaster's "Zoo" and "Instinct" series.
Clinton will provide unique insights and "the level of detail that only someone who has held the office can know," Showtime said. The fictional work brings to life the "pressures and realities of the most important position in the world."
"I'm really enjoying writing this book and working with Jim," Clinton said in a statement. "And I can't wait to see Showtime bring the characters to life."
Showtime President and CEO David Nevins said developing the adaptation "is a coup of the highest order."
"The pairing of President Clinton with fiction's most gripping storyteller promises a kinetic experience, one that the book world has salivated over for months and that now will dovetail perfectly into a politically relevant, character-based action series for our network," he said.
Patterson, who has sold more than 380 million books worldwide during his decades-long career, said Clinton's involvement in the novel provides "rich storytelling opportunities for this series."
The 42nd president has authored several nonfiction books, but "The President Is Missing" is his first novel and marks the first time an American president has ever coauthored a thriller. The book is to be published jointly by Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown and Co.
No word yet on when the series will hit the small screen.
Salma Hayek implores people to donate to Mexico earthquake relief efforts
|Nardine Saad
Actress Salma Hayek has rallied support for victims of Mexico's recent earthquakes.
The "Hitman's Bodyguard" star is aiding her native country as it recovers from Tuesday's fatal 7.1-magnitude quake by launching a Crowdrise campaign "to help the families that are going through this nightmare."
Hayek, who is married to luxury goods billionaire François-Henri Pinault, has teamed with UNICEF for the campaign and offered to match the first $100,000 of donations.
Full coverage: Deadly earthquake hits Mexico City on 32nd anniversary of 1985 quake
"The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row," Hayek wrote on Instagram on Thursday, posting a video imploring people to donate to the campaign. "Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need. I'm contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can."
The Oscar-nominated actress said that in 1985 she was among the evacuees of Mexico City's disastrous 8.0-magnitude earthquake and had friends and an uncle who died as a result of it.
"I have lived in the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it's horrific," she said.
As of Friday morning, the campaign had raised more than $365,000.
On Thursday, Spanish-language television stations Univision and Telemundo both announced fundraising initiatives to benefit the several American and Latin American communities battered by earthquakes and hurricanes in recent weeks.
Singer Sia and "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling have also encouraged people to donate to relief efforts.
Stephen Colbert leaks his own meltdown tape in 'solidarity' with Lawrence O'Donnell
|Nardine Saad
Stephen Colbert knows what it's like to have chaos reigning in his ear while hosting a TV show. And he sure showed it during a Thursday clip ribbing MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell.
Leaked footage recently showed O'Donnell, "The Last Word" anchorman, having several tantrums on-camera over technical difficulties, which Colbert described as going from "zero to Dad on Day 3 of road trip like that."
"Folks, I gotta say, while the footage is not flattering, as a broadcaster, I sincerely feel for Lawrence O'Donnell in this clip," the "Late Show" host said in his opening monologue. "Hosting a television show is extremely stressful. ... It is really hard to do with any distractions."
In solidarity with O'Donnell — and "just to get ahead of the story before it breaks" — Colbert decided to release his own expletive-laden tape mimicking O'Donnell's startled reactions to off-camera drilling and a woman reciting the "12 Days of Christmas" in his ear.
Watch it below.
Jimmy Kimmel is sure Trump doesn’t know anything about the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill
|Tracy Brown
Jimmy Kimmel’s battle against the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill continued in Round 3 on Thursday. For the third consecutive night, Kimmel slammed the proposed Obamacare repeal and the politicians who support the plan.
The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host kicked off his monologue with his sights set on Donald Trump, who had finally tweeted his way into the healthcare debate the day before.
“Those are the key words: Repeal and replace,” said Kimmel. “Because for Donald Trump this isn’t about the Graham-Cassidy bill. It’s about getting rid of Obamacare, which he hates, primarily because Obama’s name is on it.
“At this point he’d sign anything if it meant getting rid of Obamacare,” Kimmel continued. “He’d sign copies of the Koran at the Barnes & Noble in Fallujah if it meant he could get rid of Obamacare.”
Kimmel asserted that because the president’s only concern is repealing Obamacare, he does not actually understand any specific details about the new bill.
“I guarantee [Trump] doesn’t know anything about this Graham-Cassidy bill,” insisted Kimmel. “He doesn’t know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid. He barely knows the difference between Melania and Ivanka.”
Kimmel also responded to criticism that he should leave the policy debates to the experts. He reiterated that he has never claimed to be a healthcare expert and that his only goal is to question why others are not listening to what the actual experts are saying.
“I should not be the guy you go to for information on healthcare, and if these [politicians] would tell the truth for a change, I wouldn’t have to,” argued Kimmel.
He also had one simple rebuttal for people who question his qualifications for entering the political discourse.
“I feel like it’s my duty to remind these people who are so concerned about my qualifications [that] the guy you voted for for president, his job qualification was … he fired Meatloaf on television,” said Kimmel. “And then you put him in the White House.
A Star Is Born: Joan Jett turns 59 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
It's hard to be yourself. One of the mistakes I made was believing that the rock 'n' roll genre as a genre was much more free than the whole pop or R&B scene. ... But there are bigots everywhere.
Billy Eichner's 'Billy on the Street' is leaving TruTV
|Nardine Saad
Billy Eichner is taking his madcap Q&A show elsewhere. The Emmy-nominated "Billy on the Street With Billy Eichner" is leaving Turner Broadcasting's TruTV.
"We can confirm that new episodes of 'Billy on the Street' will not be returning to TruTV," a TruTV representative confirmed to The Times on Thursday.
"The show is deceptively time-consuming to make and scheduling was increasingly difficult. We had a great run together capped off by the show's Emmy nomination, and we wish Billy nothing but the best."
It is unclear where the cult hit will go next, but the news comes after its star shared cryptic tweets on Twitter earlier this week.
"For those asking, yes BILLY ON THE STREET will be back!" he wrote. "But we're shifting gears a bit...exciting things ahead...more will be revealed soon!"
"Billy on the Street," which features the unfiltered comedian running around New York with guest stars to quiz people on pop culture, joined TruTV in 2015 as part of the network's growing slate of original programming. The deal included rights to all previous episodes too.
Eichner was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for hosting the show in 2013 and the comedy was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for short-format, live-action entertainment program this year.
The entertainer's current obligations include Hulu's "Difficult People," Netflix's "Friends From College" and "American Horror Story: Cult," and he also indicated to Vanity Fair earlier this month that some changes were on the horizon.
"I want to meet my fans where they are, so it’s certainly not going away," he said of "Billy on the Street." "I would hate for it to go away. I don’t know if it’s going to take up as much space in my brain as it used to, as much time in my schedule as it used to, but I think it will continue to be a part of my life, and I just have to weave it into all of the other things I’m trying to do.”
Page Six, which was first to report the news, cited sources who said that the show would likely continue but would "be distributed differently.”
'Fox & Friends' host Brian Kilmeade takes offense at Jimmy Kimmel's insults
|Libby Hill
"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade launched the ultimate "sorry, not sorry" at Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday morning, just hours after Kimmel called the conservative pundit a "phony little creep."
After sharing how Kimmel "personally attacked" him, Kilmeade said, "I hope your son gets better. I hope your son gets all the care he needs."
Kilmeade's sentiment is fine, but overlooks the point of Kimmel's passion: that healthcare is important for children whose fathers don't make millions of dollars.
Kilmeade proceeded with a verbal head pat for Kimmel, saying, "I'm glad you're interested [in healthcare]. You're doing a great job bringing the dialogue out. But you should do what we’re doing — talk to the people that wrote it."
Again, Kilmeade's words gloss over the fact that Kimmel's healthcare rant Tuesday night was spurred by Sen. Bill Cassidy, co-sponsor of the Graham-Cassidy bill, lying to the late-night host in a previous appearance on his show.
Something tells us Kilmeade's words aren't going to go far with Kimmel, but only Thursday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" monologue will say for certain.
Telemundo and Univision announce fundraisers for disaster relief
|Libby Hill
Help is on the way for areas battered by recent natural disasters, as Univision and Telemundo both announced fundraising initiatives to benefit communities in Mexico, Puerto Rico and beyond.
The announcement from each Spanish-language station comes in the aftermath of two earthquakes and three hurricanes rained destruction on the same area in recent weeks.
Univision announced Wednesday it will hold a seven-hour live telecast called "Unidos por los Nuestros" (United for Each Other) on Saturday, featuring on-air personalities and celebrities, beginning at 4 p.m. Pacific time.
“As we witness the unimaginable devastation caused by the hurricanes and earthquakes of the last few weeks, Univision and our employees have a mission to mobilize and unite our communities and audience to show solidarity and help bring resources to so many people in dire need of assistance,” Randy Falco, president and CEO of Universal Communications Inc., said in a statement.
Univision's fundraiser will benefit the American Red Cross, and money raised will be used in the most heavily affected areas of Houston; Mexico City, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Morelos in Mexico; South Florida; and Puerto Rico.
Telemundo, partnered with the Red Cross, will air its live four-hour special at 7 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, hosted by Mario "Don Francisco" Kreutzberger (of "Sábado Gigante" fame) and featuring Latino celebrities such as Rafael Amaya, Carlos Ponce, Maria Celeste Arraras and Jose Díaz-Balart. It will raise money for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and Tuesday's earthquake in Mexico.
First trailer for 'Isle of Dogs' takes you inside Wes Anderson's next animated film
|Mark Olsen
The first trailer for Wes Anderson's “Isle of Dogs” was released Thursday, giving the most revealing look yet at the filmmaker’s upcoming movie, which Fox Searchlight will release in March.
The new project is the first feature from Anderson since 2014’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” which earned the filmmaker Oscar nominations for directing, writing and best picture.
“Dogs” finds Anderson returning to the painstaking stop-motion animation style of his 2009 Roald Dahl adaptation, “The Fantastic Mr. Fox.” The new film again exists in a world in which anthropomorphized animals and humans exist together.
It also features another impressively large ensemble cast of voice actors, a mix of newcomers and returning players including Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Frances McDormand, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Bob Balaban, Greta Gerwig, Courtney B. Vance, Harvey Keitel and Yoko Ono.
A voiceover on the trailer describes the setting as “the Japanese archipelago, 20 years in the future,” while the film’s official synopsis more specifically locates the action in “Megasaki City.” An outbreak of dog flu causes the city’s leadership to place all dogs on a garbage dump known as Trash Island. A young boy named Atari Kobayashi goes to the island in search of his dog Spots.
Anderson’s previous films have often been set in stylized versions of real places, such as the not-quite New York City of “The Royal Tenenbaums” and the memory-book New England of “Moonrise Kingdom.” “The Darjeeling Limited” was shot and set largely in India, which not surprisingly opened Anderson up to some criticism of engaging in a form of cultural tourism and/or appropriation.
Consciously or not, Anderson seems to be looking to head that conversation off this time by featuring an extensive cast of Japanese voice performers on “Isle of Dogs,” including Kunichi Nomura, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Yojiro Noda, Koyu Rankin, Ken Watanabe, Mari Natsuki and Nijiro Murakami.
In an interview with The Times around the release of “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Anderson expressed some surprise at the connections people see among his movies, since his goal is to make each one wholly distinctive.
"I know often people see my movies linked to each other, which I totally understand why they see that,” Anderson said. “But for me I'm just doing a completely different story. I make no effort to make them anything like each other. I just do 'em the way I like to do 'em."
Sean Spicer's Emmys cameo was Trump-approved: 'He thought I did a great job'
|Libby Hill
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer continued his press tour (for what, exactly?) Thursday with an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America."
Spicer sat down with Paula Faris, whose first question was about President Trump's reaction to Spicer's heavily criticized cameo at Sunday's Emmy Awards ceremony.
"He was very supportive. He thought I did a great job," Spicer said. "It was very reassuring."
Faris then asked Spicer if that surprise appearance was a step toward rehabbing his image.
"I feel very good with my image," said Spicer, who made his late-night-TV debut on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last week and gave a regretful interview to the New York Times Monday. "I’m very happy with myself. I’m able to go out and explain a lot of things now, but I’m not on a tour. I’m out having some fun."
Spicer was less comfortable when Faris moved on to his former job.
"I don't think so," Spicer told Faris when asked if he had lied to the American people. "I haven’t cheated on my taxes. I’ve not knowingly done anything to [lie], no."
Watch Spicer's full "GMA" interview above.
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell apologizes for expletive-laden tantrums caught on leaked clips
|Nardine Saad
Leaked footage showing MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell having several on-camera outbursts during breaks has prompted the anchorman to do some damage control.
"A better anchorman and a better person would've had a better reaction to technical difficulties. I'm sorry," the political pundit tweeted Wednesday evening about his expletive-laden tirade.
In the obscenity-heavy rant published on Mediaite, "The Last Word" anchor bangs on his desk, gesticulates wildly, curses at a person talking in his earpiece and berates his staff for not getting the edits he wants in the script.
"There's insanity in the control room tonight," O'Donnell said, later adding through clenched teeth: "You have insanity in my earpiece .... It's not my earpiece, it's somebody talking on our lines."
The cobbled-together clips appear to be from the Aug. 29, 2017, show, Mediate said, and also feature the increasingly irate newsman losing it when nearby hammering disrupts his segment. O'Donnell, a former writer and producer of "The West Wing," even calls on MSNBC President Phil Griffin to put an end to it.
"Somebody go up there and stop the hammering! I'll go down to the ... floor myself and stop it. Keep the ... commercial break going," he shouted. "I don't care who you have to call. Stop the hammering!"
