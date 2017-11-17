Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian get married in the Big Easy

Tennis great Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian got married Thursday, not quite three months after welcoming their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

Mommy and Daddy became Mrs. and Mr. in a "Beauty and the Beast"-themed wedding, according to "Entertainment Tonight." Guests "were expected to dress to the theme," an ET source said.

Fellow tennis star/BFF Caroline Wozniacki and NBA fiance David Lee, Beyoncé, Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian were among the guests at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, according to People.

Other famous faces showing up in arrival photos included Kelly Rowland, Anna Wintour and Colton Haynes, Just Jared reported. Per E! News, the bride's sister, Venus Williams, was of course on hand, as were Ciara and Russell Williams.

The bride wore a gown designed by Donatella Versace to the rehearsal dinner Wednesday night at Emeril Lagasse's new restaurant Meril, where the chef himself showed up to oversee event prep in the late afternoon, the Daily Mail said. She headed back to her rental mansion afterward, wearing white wedge-heeled Nikes with her fancy dress.

Serena, 36, and Alexis, 34, started dating in 2015. They got engaged in December 2016.