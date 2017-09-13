Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Serena Williams debuts baby girl Alexis with sweet YouTube video
|Nardine Saad
Tennis champ Serena Williams' daughter made her social media debut on Wednesday in an intimate portrait of her cuddling with Mom.
Born Sept. 1, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces — and she's already got one grand slam title, the new mom quipped in a YouTube video accompanying her Instagram reveal.
"So we're leaving the hospital after six, seven days," Williams says at the end of the clip, which documented several moments from her pregnancy. "It's been a long time, but we had a lot of complications. But look who we got — we got a baby girl!"
The mini-tennis pro gets her name from dad: Williams' fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Williams called her "Junior" in the video. Meanwhile, Junior's proud papa said their little girl is "already mama's perfect sidekick."
Williams and Ohanian met by happenstance in Rome in May 2015, and he proposed in December 2016.
In the August issue of Vanity Fair — for which Williams posed nude while about 6 months pregnant — the first-time parents said they plan to get hitched in the fall after Williams gave birth. Come January, the six-time U.S. Open winner told the magazine, she's planning to return to the pro tennis circuit.