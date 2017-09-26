Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Latin Grammy Awards nominations announced -- and, yes, Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' is in the mix
- Don Rickles dining with Snoop Dogg? Watch 'Dinner With Don' online now
- Prince Harry and sweetheart Meghan Markle make official debut as couple
- Haim pulls back the curtain in Paul Thomas Anderson's intimate new short film 'Valentine'
- Rapper Cardi B eclipses Taylor Swift on Billboard singles chart; Foo Fighters have No. 1 album
Forget a knee. President Trump took it on the chin from late-night TV over his NFL comments
|Libby Hill
After a weekend of picking fights with both the NFL and NBA, President Trump practically guaranteed unity from the snarkiest segment of the U.S. populace: late-night TV hosts.
Trump caused a stir — and sparked what could become a growing movement — when he slammed NFL owners for not punishing players who take a knee during the national anthem.
On "Late Night," Seth Meyer dedicated his "A Closer Look" segment to dissecting Trump's comments in Alabama and the ensuing fallout, airing a news clip in which the anchor mentioned that the footage might contain inappropriate language for younger viewers.
"Donald Trump is our first NC-17 president," Meyers said. "And it's not even a good NC-17 movie. Trump is basically the 'Showgirls' of presidents."
Stephen Colbert opened his monologue by also revisiting Trump's Alabama speech.
"That was unnecessary roughness," Colbert said after airing Trump's remarks. "There should be a flag on that play. And I'm going to say a Confederate flag."
Trevor Noah dedicated two separate segments on "The Daily Show" to the NFL protest, including one that questioned when, precisely, is the right time for black people to protest.
Noah even came up with a Dr. Seuss-type rhyme to sum up all of the reasons protest has been deemed unacceptable by the current administration.
It's wrong to do it in the streets
It's wrong to do it in the tweets
You cannot do it on the field
You cannot do it if you've kneeled
And don't do it if you're rich
You ungrateful son of a bitch
Because there's one thing that's a fact
You cannot protest if you're black
James Corden and "The Late Late Show" keyed in on Trump's claims that his comments about the NFL were about the importance of respecting the American flag.
"Trump thinks that people should treat the flag with more respect," Corden said. "You know, like on his website, where you can spend $8 on a Trump American flag beer koozie."
On "The Tonight Show," Jimmy Fallon announced a list of other changes Trump suggested the NFL make.
"Trump's first rule is that someone has to get sacked every five minutes, just like at the White House," Fallon said. "Then he said the broadcasters for every game have to be the hosts of 'Fox & Friends.'
"And finally," Fallon concluded, "When a referee overturns a call, he has to say, 'The previous play was fake news!' "
(Only Jimmy Kimmel avoided Trump's NFL brouhaha, instead turning his monologue over to his continued fight against the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill.)