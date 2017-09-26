Forget a knee. President Trump took it on the chin from late-night TV over his NFL comments

After a weekend of picking fights with both the NFL and NBA, President Trump practically guaranteed unity from the snarkiest segment of the U.S. populace: late-night TV hosts.

Trump caused a stir — and sparked what could become a growing movement — when he slammed NFL owners for not punishing players who take a knee during the national anthem.

On "Late Night," Seth Meyer dedicated his "A Closer Look" segment to dissecting Trump's comments in Alabama and the ensuing fallout, airing a news clip in which the anchor mentioned that the footage might contain inappropriate language for younger viewers.

"Donald Trump is our first NC-17 president," Meyers said. "And it's not even a good NC-17 movie. Trump is basically the 'Showgirls' of presidents."

Stephen Colbert opened his monologue by also revisiting Trump's Alabama speech.

"That was unnecessary roughness," Colbert said after airing Trump's remarks. "There should be a flag on that play. And I'm going to say a Confederate flag."