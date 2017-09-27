Seth Meyers eviscerates Trump's response to Puerto Rico's crisis

On Tuesday night's edition of "Hey!," a recurring segment on "Late Night," Meyers took Trump to task over a series of tweets Monday in which he appeared to blame Puerto Rico for its current situation.

Seth Meyers is not impressed by President Trump's belated response to the hurricane devastation in Puerto Rico. And the late-night TV host is not mincing words on the matter.

"Hey! Don't go after Puerto Rico for their financial problems now," Meyers began. "Victims of tragedy aren't looking for real talk."

The host then moved on to reminding Trump that he was the candidate who was going to put Americans before Wall Street before pointing out that the president couldn't even manage to do that in a tweet.

"People don't have clean drinking water, and your first instinct is to tell them they owe money," Meyers said. "What are you, some kind of [crappy] landlord?

"Oh, right," he continued, "you were a [crappy] landlord."

Meyers reiterated that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and should be a top priority for Trump, given his "Make America Great Again" motto. And he insulted the president's delayed response to the island's humanitarian crisis, calling him "the last responder."

