Seth Meyers dissects Omarosa's sudden departure from Trump's White House

Another day, another departure from the Trump administration to be analyzed.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, director of communications for the Office of the Public Liaison, departed her position Wednesday under seemingly mysterious circumstances.

Seth Meyers broke down Omarosa’s resignation on Thursday night’s episode of “Late Night,” with a little help from the news anchors who covered the story.

“Before she was fired, all anyone had ever heard about Omarosa’s time in the White House was that she held a photo shoot with her bridesmaids there in April before getting married,” Meyers said. “Oh my God, Trump’s staff treat the White House like tourists treat the M&M store.”

When making the morning-show rounds on Thursday, Omarosa denied claims that she made a fuss when informed her employment would be terminated in January.

CNN contributor April Ryan reported Thursday that Omarosa had been escorted from the White House after protesting her dismissal. Not true, Omarosa told “Good Morning America.” In fact, she shared, she and Chief of Staff John Kelly discussed the matter in the Situation Room.

“Wow, the Situation Room,” Meyers said. “Though I have a feeling that any room Omarosa goes into becomes a situation room.

“Seriously,” Meyers added, “You know it’s bad when they have to fire you in the same place they killed Osama bin Laden.”