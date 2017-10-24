Seth Meyers just wants Trump to behave like a 'normal, decent human being'

Seth Meyers has had enough with Donald Trump’s feud with a fallen soldier’s widow.

Back from a weeklong hiatus, the “Late Night” host implored Trump on Monday night to just behave like a “normal, decent human being” by apologizing to Myeisha Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson.

Sgt. Johnson was one of the four soldiers killed earlier this month during an ambush on a special forces patrol in Niger. According to his widow and Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, Trump could not remember Sgt. Johnson’s name when he called to offer his condolences. Trump, of course, took to Twitter to refute their story.

“Look, just stop,” said Meyers. “Stop tweeting. Stop responding. Do what a normal, decent human being would do: Apologize and then be quiet.”

In addition to being critical of Trump’s habit of “attacking anyone who dares to challenge him -- whether it’s the news media, football players or a member of Congress,” Meyers was also unimpressed with the White House’s response to reporters who questioned White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s comments about Rep. Wilson.

Last week, Kelly, while disputing Wilson’s account of the phone call between Trump and Johnson, criticized the Florida Democrat for listening in on the conversation. He then misrepresented a speech Wilson made at the dedication of a new FBI building in 2015.

“In another authoritarian turn, when the White House was asked on Friday about Kelly misstating those facts, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said reporters cannot question Kelly because he’s a four-star Marine general,” said Meyers.

Meyers then shared a clip of Trump attacking a retired four-star Marine general: Gen. John Allen, who had criticized Trump during last year’s Democratic National Convention.

“That’s right, he’s a ‘failed general,’” said Meyers, repeating Trump’s words. “As opposed to Donald Trump who’s a general failure.”

Watch the segment above.