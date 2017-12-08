Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Late-night TV bids Al Franken a not-so-fond farewell
New 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' trailer features dinos and explosions galore
- Samantha Bee suggests that maybe creepy media men weren't objective in their Hillary Clinton coverage
- More unreleased Jimi Hendrix studio recordings coming via 'Both Sides of the Sky'
- David Cassidy cut daughter Katie Cassidy out of his will
Late-night TV bids Al Franken a not-so-fond farewell
|Libby Hill
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken resigned Thursday, the latest development in the sexual harassment saga that continues to envelop Washington, D.C., Hollywood and beyond.
Franken’s fall from grace did not go without notice by many late-night talk shows, where reactions ranged from disgusted to dismissive.
On “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah was somber as he played a clip from Franken’s resignation speech before launching into some hard truths about the current politicization of sexual misconduct.
“The Democrats are draining their swamp,” Noah said. “Republicans are installing a jungle gym in Roy Moore’s new office. Because if Al Franken was a Republican, for better or worse, he would still have his job. He was just in the wrong party, that’s all. Like a dude who shows up at a wedding wearing a toga: wrong party. Or the guy who brings Cranium to an orgy: wrong party.”
On “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon seemed similarly dismayed.
“The big story today, Al Franken announced he is resigning from the Senate due to sexual harassment allegations,” Fallon said in his opening monologue. “Other senators said he seemed heartfelt, contrite and dignified, and there’s no place for someone like that in the United States Senate.”
Then Fallon took his criticism a step further.
“Actually, Franken said he can’t focus on his job while under investigation. Then another guy said, ‘That’s why I blow off the job and focus on my investigation,’ ” Fallon said, slipping into his Donald Trump impression.
Only Seth Meyers on “Late Night” kept his thoughts focused solely on Franken.
Meyers recalled Franken’s reaction after the initial wave of sexual harassment accusations surfaced, responding to an inquiry asking if more women would come forward: “I certainly hope not.”
“Not an answer that inspires a lot of confidence,” Meyers said.
The host also addressed a new allegation against Franken, wherein a former Democratic congressional staffer alleged Franken put his hand on her waist, grabbed a handful of flesh during a photo and squeezed twice.
“Not only can you not do that to a woman you barely know, you can’t do that to your wife,” said a dumbfounded Meyers.