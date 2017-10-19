Shia LaBeouf gets anger management, probation after racist rant against Georgia police

Shia LaBeouf has reportedly been sentenced to anger management and probation related to a public drunkenness arrest in June that included a racially charged, expletive-laden rant against police.

He was sentenced in Savannah, Ga., on Thursday to anger management sessions after pleading guilty to obstruction and no contest to disorderly conduct, TMZ reported. The original drunkenness charge was tossed out.

LaBeouf, who was arrested while in Georgia to work on the movie "The Peanut Butter Falcon," was slapped with a year's probation and alcohol evaluation, plus nearly $2,700 in fines, TMZ said.

Before he was arrested in early June, he had asked a bystander and a police officer for a cigarette around 4 a.m., according to the Savannah Morning News. After he was refused, the actor started spewing profanity and vulgar language, the paper said, and refused to leave the area, allegedly acting aggressively toward the officer when he was ordered to leave.

LaBeouf fled to a hotel when the officer tried to arrest him but was taken into custody later in the lobby, the Morning News said.

Shortly after posting $7,000 bail, the actor issued a statement that characterized the incident as "a new low," apologized to police and said he was once again working on sobriety.

"My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst," he said on social media.

LaBeouf has been arrested numerous times, including in January, when he allegedly got into a scuffle related to his "He Will Not Divide Us" video-art project, and rather spectacularly in June 2014 after drunkenly disrupting a Broadway production of "Cabaret."

After the theater incident, he said through his rep that he was voluntarily getting treated for alcoholism, just not via an inpatient program. The court later sentenced him to rehab.