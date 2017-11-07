Sia posts her own nude photo to thwart paparazzi plans

Australian singer-songwriter Sia scooped prying paparazzi by tweeting a nude photo of herself that a vendor was allegedly attempting to sell.

The notoriously private artist, who often completely obscures her face with wigs while performing, tweeted a screenshot showing her naked from behind late Monday night. The screenshot had a watermark on it and a message: "If you make the purchase it will be unblurred and you will receive 14 additional images."

"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” Sia tweeted alongside the invasive photo. “Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!"

The eight-time Grammy nominee is releasing an original Christmas album Nov. 17. The title? "Everyday Is Christmas," of course.