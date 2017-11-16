Simon Garcia Johnson chosen as the first Golden Globe Ambassador

Simone Garcia Johnson, daughter of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, has been selected as Golden Globe Ambassador as the awards ceremony heads into its 75th year.

Much like her father used to be called the Rock, Garcia Johnson's new gig used to be called Miss Golden Globe — or, occasionally, Mr. Golden Globe. This year the title changed, along with the job description.

Historically, the Hollywood scion awarded the gig has helped get the trophies onstage and the winners off it when each speech is done. For the 2017 ceremony, it took all three of Sylvester Stallone's daughters to pull it off.

This year, instead of an awards-season one-off, the role has been expanded to "embody the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts year round,” said Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which presents the Globes and plans this year to distribute $2.8 million in charitable grants to entertainment-industry organizations.