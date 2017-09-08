Dr. Phil to Sinéad O'Connor: 'Do you want to be dead?'

Sinéad O'Connor is giving herself up to "The Dr. Phil Show."

The Irish singer, whose life in recent years has been peppered with drama that has threatened to eclipse her art, is a guest on Phil McGraw's show next week in the wake of her public struggle with mental health. She shot a video in a New Jersey hotel room in early August that alluded to suicidal thoughts and decried the stigma some attach to mental illness.

O'Connor reveals that she thought about making the video for a year before she finally did it. McGraw notes that in one year she attempted suicide eight times.

"I'm really sorry it took me this long to find you," he says in the teaser clip above.

"I'm so happy that you did," O'Connor replies.

Shortly after the troubling video was posted this summer, the 50-year-old singer was "surrounded by love and receiving the best of care," according to an anonymous post on her Facebook page, written by a person who said the singer had "asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her."

Now, according to a news release, McGraw tells O'Connor, “For you to have the courage to candidly and openly talk about this gives others the courage to come forward and seek the help they need."

That said, questions posed bluntly by McGraw during the sit-down — which is to air Tuesday and appears to include a performance of "Nothing Compares 2 U" — include "Are you mentally ill?", "When you tore the pope's picture up on 'Saturday Night Live,' whose picture were you tearing up?" and "Do you want to be dead?"

The episode kicks off the 16th season of "The Dr. Phil Show."