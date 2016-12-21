Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:
- YouTube star Adam Saleh says he was booted from a Delta flight for speaking Arabic
- Wes Anderson announces his new film
- Here's who was just inducted into the 2017 Rock Hall of Fame
- Tom Arnold claims he has footage of Donald Trump saying 'racist' things
- Dane DeHaan stars in new 'A Cure For Wellness' trailer
Paul McCartney, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, and 'Sing' cast are simply having a wonderful Christmastime
|Tracy Brown
Late-night television's countdown to Christmas continues. Jimmy Fallon unveiled his most recent a cappella efforts on Tuesday's "Tonight Show," tapping the cast of the new animated film "Sing" to cover Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime." The special guests? The Roots and Macca himself.
Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Tori Kelly and Seth MacFarlane voice various animals with vocal chops on "Sing." Arranged as usual in a configuration reminiscent of "The Brady Bunch," their animated characters also pop up in the segment while they make merry.
The fun rendition of the holiday tune is, of course, kicked up a notch when McCartney joins the party.