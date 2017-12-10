BREAKING NEWS
L.A. Now
New evacuation orders issued for Carpinteria and Montecito as Thomas fire again rages out of control
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Movies

'Star Wars' held its premiere last night, and the press is already impressed

Sonaiya Kelley
Lupita Nyong'o, left, and Gwendoline Christie arrive at the world premiere of "Stars Wars: The Last Jedi" on Saturday in L.A. (Invision)
Lupita Nyong'o, left, and Gwendoline Christie arrive at the world premiere of "Stars Wars: The Last Jedi" on Saturday in L.A. (Invision)

Saturday night’s highly anticipated world premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was the talk of the Twitterverse last night with those privileged enough to see it taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Los Angeles Times reporter Jen Yamato called it “beautifully human, populist, funny and surprising.” Actress Tessa Thompson and director Ava DuVernay agreed.

 

DuVernay also tweeted her appreciation of the film’s director, Rian Johnson. “The last 40 minutes had me on the edge of my seat in every moment,” she wrote.

Film journalists were on board too, with Vulture’s Kyle Buchanan taking the cake for the most succinct summation.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World