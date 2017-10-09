Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer digs into Rey's past and it scares Luke
|Jevon Phillips
The debut of a new "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer is here, and the fanfare is so big ESPN used the evocative movie text crawl to promote Monday Night Football.
Lucasfilm premiered their latest "Star Wars" trailer during the Minnesota Vikings-Chicago Bears. Get a glimpse of the further adventures of Rey, Luke, Finn, Leia, Poe and Kylo Ren.
In the initial teaser trailer, we saw Rey (Daisy Ridley) studying with Luke (Mark Hamill) and using the Force to reach out as images and quick-cut action sequences flowed by. This time, we get a bit more plot as the last Jedi -- seemingly Luke Skywalker and Rey -- continue to be hunted.
A new poster was also unveiled.
Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the film stars Ridley, Hamill, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Benecio Del Toro, Carrie Fisher, Andy Serkis, Laura Dern, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie and so many more. IMDB even lists Tom Hardy as Stormtrooper (rumored) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a voice -- everyone wants in on the "Star Wars" super destroyer bandwagon.
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit theaters December 15, and the frenzy of ticket sales starts today.
