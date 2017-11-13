Costumes, props from 'The Mindy Project' heading for auction

Mindy Lahiri's colorful costumes, accessories and a slew of amusing props from "The Mindy Project" are going up for auction to mark the show's series finale.

Hulu, Universal Television and ScreenBid are hosting an online auction featuring 45 items from Mindy Kaling's sitcom to celebrate the final episode Tuesday.

Items on the block include Mindy's "Microwave Cooking for One" book from Season 1, Danny's chewed pen from Season 2 and Danny and Mindy's wedding invitation set from Season 4, as well as several costumes from the show's six seasons.

Opening bids range from $25 to $500. Iconic costumes created by Emmy-nominated costume designer Salvador Perez start at $200.

The auction begins Monday at 9 p.m. Pacific Time (midnight on the East Coast) and ends Nov. 27. Ten specific items will be auctioned to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Browsing through Mindy's closet now. Later, baby.