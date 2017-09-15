Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel dish about Sean Spicer

CBS' "The Late Show" has been off all week as Stephen Colbert prepares to host Sunday's Emmy Awards.

The world is a cold and empty place without Colbert available to comment on ridiculous events in Washington, D.C., and beyond, but Thursday night offered a little relief as the former "Daily Show" correspondent stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk shop.

"You rarely see two middle-aged white men talking on television anymore," Colbert quipped to Kimmel as he took the stage.

The pair swapped stories throughout the interview, with Colbert sharing the most valuable information predecessor David Letterman ever gave him – how to run the elevator at the Ed Sullivan Theater – and Kimmel giving his best tips to hosting the Emmys – rule with fear.

But the late-night hosts also discussed Kimmel's interview with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, his first interview about his time in the Trump White House.

Colbert had nothing but praise for how Kimmel handled the interview, but his feelings about Spicer were decidedly more harsh.

"He wants to be forgiven, but he won't regret anything he did," Colbert observed. "You gotta regret something you did if you want to be forgiven."

Watch the full segment above.