Stephen Colbert has a #MAGA challenge for Trump: Pass common-sense gun control laws

Stephen Colbert, during his cold open for “The Late Show” on Monday night, urged Congress in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre to "think about what you need to do, and then pray for the courage to do it."

Politicians didn't have to rise very far, he said.

“The bar is so low right now that Congress can be heroes by doing literally anything. Universal background checks. Or come up with a better answer. Enforce Obama’s executive order that denied the mentally ill gun purchases. Or a better answer. Reinstate the assault weapons ban. Or come up with a better answer."

He continued: “Anything but nothing. Doing nothing is cowardice. Doing something will take courage."

Colbert’s remarks also included a direct plea to President Trump.

“Want to make America great again? Do something the last two presidents haven’t been able to do,” Colbert challenged. “Pass any kind of common-sense gun control legislation that the vast majority of Americans want.”