Backlash forces Steve Martin to delete Twitter tribute to Carrie Fisher
|Tracy Brown
Friends and fans alike took to social media to mourn Carrie Fisher’s death on Tuesday, including Steve Martin, who shared a message over Twitter. But Martin deleted his tweet soon after accusations that it was sexist.
“When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well,” Martin wrote.
Some called out Martin for focusing on her physical appearance , a topic Fisher spoke out against throughout her career. Others noted that Fisher likely wanted to be remembered for more than just being pretty .
After the tribute had been deleted, a contingent of supporters jumped to Martin’s defense , while others surmised that Fisher likely would have laughed about the matter.
Fisher, of course, was outspoken in her feminism , especially in regards to her legacy as Princess Leia . She did not hesitate to call people out on their perceptions and sexualization of the character .
Then again, Fisher herself reduced Martin to a one-night stand in a 1999 interview she conducted with the actor for The Times . "I slept with Steve Martin once and once only, 20-some years ago. And I interviewed Steve Martin once and once only, 20-some days ago," she began the piece. "You do the math."
"This interview will be the last in the series I did in my upcoming book, titled 'Famous Men I Have Slept With So I Could Interview Them Later,' due out in the fall for Simon & Schuster," Fisher added .