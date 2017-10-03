Aerosmith's Steven Tyler debunks speculation that he had 'a heart attack or a seizure'

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler's health and humor appear to be intact after medical issues forced the cancellation of the band's tour last week.

In a statement posted to Aerosmith's website and on social media, the 69-year-old rocker said Monday that it broke his heart to have left the tour early, then poked fun at the erroneous theories that flooded the news cycle after the announcement last week.

"I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure ((unless [bandmate] Joe Perry is takin' a rippin' lead))," the jovial rocker said.

So dream on, kids.

The four-time Grammy Award-winning group canceled its tour’s final four shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico last week. Although Tyler's "unexpected medical issues" weren't life threatening, they were something he said he had to attend to "immediately."

Apologizing for cutting the tour short, the "Walk This Way" singer explained he "had to have a procedure" that only his doctor in the U.S. could perform — and a final quip in his message may have hinted at the nature of said procedure.

Or maybe that's just more creative speculation ...