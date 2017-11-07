Sting, Justin Trudeau, k.d. lang salute Leonard Cohen at tribute marking anniversary of his death

Sting, k.d. lang, Seth Rogen, Lana Del Rey, Elvis Costello, Courtney Love and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, were among nearly two dozen participants Monday at “Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen.” The star-studded event marked the one-year anniversary of the poet-singer-songwriter’s death.

They were joined by Feist, the Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, Børns, Bettye LaVette, Damien Rice, Ron Sexsmith, Couer de Pirate, Patrick Watson, the Webb Sisters, Cohen’s longtime collaborator, Sharon Robinson, and his son, Adam Cohen.

The Trudeaus noted that the song they chose for their first dance at their wedding was Cohen’s “I’m Your Man.”

Sting opened the evening with “Dance Me to the End of Love,” lang ended the first half with “Hallelujah” and Adam Cohen closed the show with the song he described as the first one of his father’s songs he ever learned, “Coming Back to You.” The concert was produced by Hal Willner.

Cohen died Nov. 7, 2016, at age 82. The concert was a benefit for the Canada Council for the Arts, the Council of Arts and Letters of Quebec and the Montreal Arts Council.

Watch highlights of the evening above.