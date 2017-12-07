'Stranger Things,' 'Will & Grace' and 'The Good Doctor' headed to PaleyFest 2018

Three of television’s most talked-about shows are headed to PaleyFest LA in 2018.

The Times’ can exclusively confirm that Netflix’s cultural phenomenon “Stranger Things,” NBC’s revitalized revival of “Will & Grace” and ABC’s ratings juggernaut “The Good Doctor” will all be featured at next year’s PaleyFest LA held March 16-25.

“For thirty-five years PaleyFest LA has set the standard for what a television festival should be,” Paley Center president and CEO Maureen J. Reidy said in a statement Thursday. “We’re so proud to announce the first three selections for this special anniversary, each of which represent the best of what television has to offer, and epitomize the stellar programming featured at PaleyFest LA year after year.”

Started in 1984 as a festival to celebrate the efforts of classic television stars including Lucille Ball and Rod Sterling, PaleyFest LA has grown to encompass panels exploring both modern television and the medium’s history.

PaleyFest LA benefits the Paley Center’s ongoing efforts to preserve and archive television artifacts and examine the impact of media on culture and society.

Paley Center supporting, fellow and patron members and Citi card holders can purchase presale tickets beginning at noon Jan. 9. Tickets go on sale to Paley Center individual members at 9 a.m. Jan. 11 and to the general public at 9 a.m. Jan. 12.