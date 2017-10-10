Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Sylvester Stallone set to direct Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed 2'
Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan are ready to get back in the ring.
Stallone announced via Instagram late Monday,that he will be directing and producing a sequel to the 2015 boxing hit "Creed," which revitalized the venerable "Rocky" franchise, grossing $174 million worldwide.
“Looking forward to directing and Producing The incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in CREED 2 next year," Stallone wrote. "One more Round!"
Stallone, who shot to fame in 1976 as the zero-to-hero boxing champ Rocky Balboa, has directed four previous films in the "Rocky" series, the most recent being 2006's "Rocky Balboa." "Creed," which saw the aging Balboa shifting into the role of coach to Jordan's up-and-coming boxer, was directed by Ryan Coogler, whose own next project, the Marvel superhero film "Black Panther," is set for release next year.
For the 71-year-old Stallone — who initially resisted starring in "Creed" — the reinvention of the franchise that launched his career for a new generation has been a pleasant surprise.
As he told The Times in 2015, "Rocky is the one thing I've done right. I'd say my life is about 96% failures, but if you just get that 4% right, that's all you need."