Sylvester Stallone set to direct Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed 2'

Michael B. Jordan plays Adonis Johnson and Sylvester Stallone is Rocky Balboa in "Creed."

Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan are ready to get back in the ring.

Stallone announced via Instagram late Monday,that he will be directing and producing a sequel to the 2015 boxing hit "Creed," which revitalized the venerable "Rocky" franchise, grossing $174 million worldwide.

“Looking forward to directing and Producing The incredibly talented Michael B Jordan in CREED 2 next year," Stallone wrote. "One more Round!"