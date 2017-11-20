Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' finishes first week with sales topping 1.2 million

Taylor Swift's new 'Reputation' album sold more than 1.2 million copies in its first week of release

Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” has clocked a first-week sales figure of 1.216 million copies, making it the biggest selling album of 2017, according to the Nielsen Music monitoring service.

That figure is 41% higher than the combined sales of the other 199 albums that make up Billboard’s top 200 album chart for the week, Nielsen noted.

It’s also her fourth consecutive album to top first week sales of more than 1 million copies, following “1989,” which sold 1.29 million copies in 2014, “Red” (1.21 million in 2012) and “Speak Now” (1.05 million in 2010).

As previously reported, “Reputation” crossed the 1-million sales barrier after just four days, logging equivalent sales of 1,050,000 copies by the end of business on Nov. 13, following its release on Nov. 10.

With “Reputation,” Swift becomes the first artist since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991 to sell more than 1 million copies in a single week on four separate occasions.