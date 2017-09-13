Late-night hosts 'liked' Ted Cruz's NSFW Twitter mishap

People threw things on late-night television Tuesday — stones in the form of jokes directed at Sen. Ted Cruz, who is in the news this week after his personal Twitter account "liked" a pornographic post.

Many of the jokes were appropriately "blue," in the comic parlance, and won't be repeated here, but that is only traditional for after-hours comedy.

Seth Meyers on "Late Night": "'Ew, gross' …. said porn stars after hearing that Ted Cruz watched them."

"I have four theories" as to how it happened, said Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Number one, someone on his staff was browsing porn on Twitter and accidentally liked it.

Number two, his Twitter account was hacked.

Number three, Ted himself was looking at the porn. His wife, Heidi, walked in and he accidentally hit the 'Like' button while he was trying to get his pants zipped up.

Or number four, you know, Ted lost the presidential election, he's been bullied by Trump, he didn't get a Cabinet position, he's tired of being the uptight religious guy from Texas. He just said … 'I watch porn in public now, this is who I am.'"

(Number one is the official line.)

Both Kimmel and James Corden on "The Late Late Show" made hay from the fact that in many photographs Cruz looks exactly like a person who is either about to look at, or has just looked at, pornography.

"I really honestly don't think it was Ted Cruz," Kimmel concluded. "I don't think Ted Cruz looks at porn. Ted Cruz masturbates to pictures of poor people without healthcare."