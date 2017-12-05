Terry Crews files suit against Adam Venit over alleged groping

The dispute between actor Terry Crews and William Morris Endeavor Entertainment agent Adam Venit continued Tuesday in the form of a lawsuit.

Representatives for Crews confirmed to The Times that the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star is suing Venit, whom he accused of groping him at an industry function last year.

No additional details about the suit were immediately available.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal in October, Crews shared his version of the encounter on Twitter before filing a police report in November. Shortly thereafter, Crews named Venit as his assailant, and the agent was put on a 30-day suspension.

"People need to be held accountable," Crews said during a November interview on “Good Morning America.” "This is the deal about Hollywood. It is an abuse of power. This guy, again, he's one of the most powerful men in Hollywood and he looked at me at the end as if, 'Who is going to believe you?'"

Venit returned to work at William Morris Endeavor Entertainment last week, at which point Crews tweeted, “SOMEONE GOT A PASS.”

Representatives for Venit did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Tuesday afternoon.