Terry Crews names Hollywood exec he accuses of groping him
|Nardine Saad
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Terry Crews has named the high-level Hollywood executive he accused of groping him at an industry function last year.
During a "Good Morning America" interview that aired Wednesday, the actor confirmed weeks of speculation by identifying William Morris Endeavor's Adam Venit as the assailant who allegedly groped his privates. Crews filed a police report about the encounter last week.
"Back in February 2016, I was assaulted by Adam Venit, who is head of the Motion Picture Department at William Morris Endeavor, one of the biggest agencies in the world, period," the 49-year-old former NFL star told Michael Strahan.
"He's connected to probably everyone I know in the business. Here's the thing, I did not know this man. I have never had a conversation with him, ever. I knew of him ... but the first time I ever had an interaction with him is at this event," Crews recalled.
Crews detailed his account of the incident in a series of tweets in October, emboldened by the stories women shared when the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke. On Monday, he revisited the "bizarre" encounter on-air, alleging that Venit made "overtly sexual tongue moves" at him while he was attending a party with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, in 2016.
"He comes over to me. I stick my hand out and he literally takes his hand and puts it and squeezes my genitals. I jump back like, 'Hey, hey.' And he's still licking his tongue out and all this stuff and I go, 'Dude, what are you doing? What are you doing?' and then he comes back again. He just won't stop," Crews recalled.
The enraged star said that he then pushed the agent away, causing Venit to bump into other attendees. He also said that he went over to actor Adam Sandler, one of Venit's other clients at the party, to tell him what happened. (Sandler's rep did not immediately respond to The Times' request for confirmation.)
"I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified. I was horrified," Crews said. "It's so bizarre. I wake up every morning wondering, 'Did this really happen?'"
Crews dropped WME as his talent agency after filing his police report. The actor previously said that he plans to pursue a civil lawsuit in addition to criminal charges.
"People need to be held accountable," Crews said. "This is the deal about Hollywood. It is an abuse of power. This guy, again, he's one of the most powerful men in Hollywood and he looked at me at the end as if, 'Who is going to believe you?'"
Venit, who has a star-studded client list at WME, was suspended by his agency following an investigation into the matter, WME confirmed to ABC News. WME did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.