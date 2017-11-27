Terry Crews says agent Adam Venit ‘got a pass’ after groping allegations

Terry Crews, who recently accused Adam Venit of grabbing his genitals at an industry party in 2016, was not pleased Monday to learn that the agent had returned to work at William Morris Endeavor Entertainment after a 30-day unpaid suspension over the alleged incident.

“SOMEONE GOT A PASS,” the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor tweeted Monday morning, linking to coverage of Venit’s reinstatement.

Venit, formerly head of WME’s motion picture group, is back as an agent for the company, Deadline Hollywood reported Monday. WME sources told the Hollywood Reporter that an internal agency investigation had determined the alleged groping was an isolated event and not indicative of a pattern of behavior. Hence Venit’s return.

Crews alleged in October that he had been groped at a Hollywood event, in full view of his wife, by a man who also made "overtly sexual tongue moves” at him. He confirmed in mid-November — shortly after severing ties with his own rep at WME — that he was accusing Venit.