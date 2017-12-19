Hillary Clinton makes a cameo on ‘The Daily Show's’ ‘Song for Women 2017’

It has been quite the year. So with the end of 2017 finally in sight, Trevor Noah and his “Daily Show” crew decided to take a special look back at all the craziness on their “Yearly Show 2017” special Monday night.

“The year’s not over, but we’re all gonna die, so we figured, why not just do this?” Noah said. “This was a crazy year, 2017. Sexual harassment, Russians, Russians sexually harassing the election, something like that.”

But according to Noah, “if there’s one group of people who have defined this year, it’s been women.”

“So we asked [‘Daily Show’ correspondents] Desi Lydic and Dulcé Sloan for their thoughts, and they gave us a whole song,” he said.

Both Lydic and Sloan had much to say in their song about the “incredible,” “terrible” year for women.

The topical song included references to the Women’s March, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s persistence, “Wonder Woman’s” box office dominance, Cardi B’s chart topper, the birth of Beyoncé’s twins, Harvey Weinstein and Hollywood’s sexual harassment problem and more.

“What a year for women/ It’s why we’re singing,” sang Lydic and Sloan. “Finally see us women/ What a year for women.”

Lydic and Sloan even got an assist from the first female presidential candidate nominated by a major party.