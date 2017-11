The Eagles announce 2018 tour dates with Chris Stapleton, Jimmy Buffett and James Taylor

Vince Gill, left, and Don Henley perform with the Eagles during the Classic West concert at Dodger Stadium in July.

Who can go the distance?

Apparently the Eagles can. The band, which lost co-founder Glenn Frey in 2015, has announced its initial 2018 tour dates, and they include stadium bills with Jimmy Buffett & His Coral Reefer Band, country-rocker Chris Stapleton and singer-songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band.

Founded in 1971, the Eagles have gone through a number of lineup changes over the decades. This year’s model features founding member-drummer Don Henley, longtime guitarist Joe Walsh and bassist Timothy B. Schmit. The band is rounded out by Deacon Frey, who is Glenn’s son, and the chart-busting country singer and guitarist Vince Gill.

The Eagles' tour will open in mid-March in Chicago and extend through late July, with more dates to be announced in coming months. Details on ticketing and on-sale dates can be found through Ticketmaster.

Eagles' 2018 itinerary: