Music

The Eagles announce 2018 tour dates with Chris Stapleton, Jimmy Buffett and James Taylor

Randall Roberts
Vince Gill, left, and Don Henley perform with the Eagles during the Classic West concert at Dodger Stadium in July. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)
Who can go the distance? 

Apparently the Eagles can. The band, which lost co-founder Glenn Frey in 2015, has announced its initial 2018 tour dates, and they include stadium bills with Jimmy Buffett & His Coral Reefer Band, country-rocker Chris Stapleton and singer-songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band.

Founded in 1971, the Eagles have gone through a number of lineup changes over the decades. This year’s model features founding member-drummer Don Henley, longtime guitarist Joe Walsh and bassist Timothy B. Schmit. The band is rounded out by Deacon Frey, who is Glenn’s son, and the chart-busting country singer and guitarist Vince Gill.

The Eagles' tour will open in mid-March in Chicago and extend through late July, with more dates to be announced in coming months. Details on ticketing and on-sale dates can be found through Ticketmaster. 

Eagles' 2018 itinerary:

  • March 14: Chicago (United Center)
  • March 23: Nashville (Bridgestone Arena)
  • April 14: Orlando, Fla. (Camping World Stadium with Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band) 
  • April 21: Miami (Hard Rock Stadium with Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band)
  • May 10: Vancouver, Canada (Rogers Arena)
  • June 23: Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium with Chris Stapleton)
  • June 28: Denver (Coors Field with Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band)
  • June 30: Minneapolis (Target Field with Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band)
  • July 15: Toronto (Air Canada Centre)
  • July 20: Boston (TD Garden)
  • July 26: Washington, D.C. (Nationals Park with James Taylor & His All-Star Band
  • July 28: Philadelphia (Citizens Bank Park with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)

