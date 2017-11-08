First trailer for Steven Spielberg's 'The Post' pits the press against the White House

For months, the period drama "The Post" has, sight unseen, been widely considered one of this Oscar season's presumed heavy-hitters, with its all-star roster of director Steven Spielberg and stars Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep and its timely tale of a titanic struggle between the press and the powers-that-be in Washington.

Now, with the first trailer for the film, 20th Century Fox is finally starting to pull back the curtain.

"The Post" chronicles the 1971 publication of the leaked Pentagon Papers that shed light on decades-long efforts by government officials to deceive the American people about how the Vietnam War was being prosecuted.

The film centers on the Washington Post's high-stakes legal battle with the Nixon administration and its decision to step up and publish the documents after the New York Times, which first broke the story, was barred from continuing to release them by a court order.

With overtones that can't help but resonate in today's political climate, the new trailer shows Hanks, as Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, asking Streep's publisher Katharine Graham, “If we don’t hold them accountable, who will?”

"The Post" arrives in theaters on Dec. 22, with hopes of following in the footsteps of other journalism-lionizing films such as 1976's "All the President's Men," which was nominated for eight Academy Awards, and 2015's "Spotlight," which earned the best picture Oscar.

Watch the trailer above.