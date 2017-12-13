The five biggest snubs and surprises from the SAG film nominations include a shutout for 'The Post'

The Screen Actors Guild nominations generally don’t deliver giant head-scratchers on the level of the Golden Globes nods, but this morning’s announcement still had its share of surprises. Here are the top five:

—After earning six Golden Globe nominations on Monday, Steven Spielberg’s timely Pentagon Papers drama “The Post” was completely shut out by SAG. Neither perennial awards favorites Meryl Streep, who plays Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham, nor Tom Hanks, who plays editor Ben Bradlee, made the cut, and the film was a no-show in the ensemble category.

—Guillermo del Toro’s fantastical romance “The Shape of Water,” which led the field with seven Golden Globes nods, pulled in two SAG nominations, for lead actress Sally Hawkins and supporting actor Richard Jenkins. But Octavia Spencer, who earned a Globes nomination for her performance in the film, was left out by SAG and the film, which also boasts strong performances by Michael Shannon and Michael Stuhlbarg, failed to score a nod in the ensemble category.

—After being completely blanked in the Golden Globes nominations, the sleeper hit romantic comedy “The Big Sick” made a much healthier showing in the SAG nominations, earning a rather surprising spot in the ensemble category as well as a supporting actress nod for Holly Hunter.

—The romantic drama “Call Me By Your Name,” which is considered among this year’s early Oscar front-runners, earned lead actor Timothée Chalamet a SAG nomination. But his co-star Armie Hammer, who earned a Globes nod on Monday, didn't make the cut and the film missed out on a slot in the ensemble category.

—Daniel Day-Lewis, who earned a Golden Globes nod for his turn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s period drama “Phantom Thread,” got left out of the SAG party Wednesday morning. Day-Lewis has won three previous SAG Awards — as well as three Oscars — and is widely considered among the best living actors. But the film was a late arrival for SAG voters, which may have hampered its chances.