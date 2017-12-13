The five biggest surprises from the SAG TV nominations as 'Modern Family' streak ends

Wednesday’s announcement of the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations suggested fewer shocks and more sea changes, with a new television powerhouse arising and comedy getting a makeover. Here are five of the most surprising tidbits from the nominations:

1. There was a significant changing of the guard in television comedy, with “Modern Family” and “The Big Bang Theory” both getting completely shut out of Wednesday’s nominations. It’s the first time “The Big Bang Theory” has missed an ensemble nomination since 2011 and the first time “Modern Family” has ever been snubbed in the category since the show’s debut in 2009.

2. Netflix dominated with 19 overall nods for television — with an additional two for film — far outpacing HBO, in second place with 12. The most noteworthy aspect of Netflix’s newfound ascendancy is how widespread it is. The streaming giant scored four nominations in both female acting categories, with the eight nominations going to actresses from seven different shows. Netflix’s power even went so far as to boost some of its more under-the-radar series, including nods for women’s wrestling comedy “GLOW,” backwoods thriller “Ozark” and Jeff Daniels in “Godless.”

3. “Big Little Lies” got a big bunch of love from SAG, but couldn’t score nods for all of its female leads. Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were all recognized; the other two spots in the female actor in a television movie or miniseries went to Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange from FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan.” That means that “Big Little Lies” costars Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz got left out in the cold.

4. SAG also appeared to have little patience for performers who found themselves mired in sexual misconduct scandals, with former winners Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”) and Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”) missing out on nominations this year. Both men were nominated for their respective shows in 2016 and both have faced high-profile accusations of sexual harassment in recent months.

5. “Will & Grace” made waves when it returned in 2017, more than 10 years after it went off the air. In its original iteration, the series scored more than 20 SAG nominations and seven wins, but Wednesday only managed to nab a nod for Sean Hayes for male actor in a comedy series.